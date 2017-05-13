Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
Pat & Leah Have a Hockey Podcast – Guentzelvania vs. Kesselmania
Posted by on May 12, 2017

Two episodes in one week?! You lucky bastards, you.

This time, we discuss game seven (even though the series was over in game six, sorry), the potential fallout with the Capitals in the offseason, Buffalo’s hiring of Jason Botterill, the upcoming Pens vs. Sens Eastern Conference Final and end with a little Preds vs. Ducks/Jake Guentzel’s Player’s Tribune story.

We also give a couple shoutouts to a few of our long-time listeners. We wouldn’t be doing this without all of you. We appreciate it more than we can articulate.

LINKS:

Make sure to listen to Jesse’s hit on TSN 1290.

Read Rich’s 5 Things We Know about Pens vs. Sens.

Also, make sure you subscribe to our show on iTunes and SoundCloud, rate and review on both…or don’t, we can’t tell you how to live your life.

Go Pens.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s