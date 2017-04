Would you look at that! We didn’t record on a game day!

This week, we heavily preview the Pens and Caps series, Leah talks a lot about analytics, we complain about the NHL’s stupid playoff format and try to make some predictions.

ICYMI:

Pensblog staff came together and recalled their favorite Pens vs. Caps Memories

Jesse Marshall (aka The GOAT) broke down the upcoming series

Go Pens.