This week, we talk about the Penguins starting goaltender: Matt Murray (he’s the starter, just accept it), some Marc-Andre Fleury trade theories (not the ones you would think), the Penguins vs. Flames theater of boring and we wax poetic about 87 being so close to 1,000 points.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and rate us on iTunes and Soundcloud!

Also – follow us on Twitter @tpbpatandleah!

Here are the Crosby goals referenced in the episode if you haven’t seen them:

Thanks for listening!!