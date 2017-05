Hey, you, Pens fan…can you name the Penguins fourth line from 1995? Whatever, obnoxious bandwagoner.

We’re back. Tomorrow (tonight) is game seven. This time we talk about officiating and the Department of Player (un)safety, the series so far, policing the fan police and then get you ready for game seven.

Listen, subscribe on iTunes and Soundcloud, rate us and LET’S GO PENS.

DO. IT.