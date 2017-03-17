This week, the fuse has been lit. In the second half of the episode, we discuss the United States Women’s National Team’s boycott of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championships and lose our minds. Don’t listen to that part at work, I mean, unless you want to get fired for a lot of swearing, who am I to tell you what to do? I don’t know what your dreams and intentions are. Do whatever you want.

In the first half we discuss the Sid & Geno article from the Penguins website, the recent road trip, injuries (again?!?!) and the playoff picture as of March 16th.

Thanks for sticking with us for 20 episodes!

Go Pens.