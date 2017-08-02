The show is back and we have our biggest guest to date.

The Ryan Seacrest of Canada, Adam Wylde, joins the show and talks hockey, the radio business, gives some stout love advice and everything in between.

But seriously – this was really cool of Adam to do, he’s a very busy guy and we can’t thank him enough for taking an hour out of his day to sit and talk with us, it was a ton of fun and it was a great episode (we think).

Go Pens.