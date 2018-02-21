So last week former Penguins enforcer/human grocery stick, Paul Bissonnette (aka BizNasty), took to twitter to reminisce about his playing days in Pittsburgh with a couple of fun facts. And as always, they didn’t disappoint.

For starters, did you know that Biz once started a game alongside Sidney Crosby on the first line? Well, now you do. And here’s the evidence.

#TBT To the time I was trying to figure out what the object in my hand was before the anthems finished and Sid was death starring Michel Therrien wondering why we were on the ice together. Follow your dreams kids. pic.twitter.com/ZfqrPSV4Xr — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) February 15, 2018

Also, did you know that he had to change his number that season from 67 to 16 because people kept confusing him for Sidney Crosby?

Fun Fact: The team made me switch numbers from 67 to 16 because people kept getting me and Sid mixed up. True story. https://t.co/8YlU7KKgLp — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) February 15, 2018

Well, fast forward to today and Biz was kind enough to explain exactly who those “people” were that kept confusing him for Sidney Crosby during his interview on the popular sports/comedy podcast, “Pardon My Take.” Listen below (54:45 – 57:00):

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/blake-bortles-and-paul-bissonnette/id1089022756?i=1000403175323&mt=2

P.S. – My apologies for not having a link with just that portion of the interview. I promise it’s not due to the fact that I’m a shitty blogger (which I am), but rather because of copyright issues.

