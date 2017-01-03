On December 31, 2015, the Pens came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. If Mike Johnston were still coach, it’s safe to assume this comeback would have never happened. Penguins’ players may have fell asleep on the bench during the game, but you’d never know because you’d be asleep yourself. But the last game of 2015 set the tone for the 2016 Penguins, seemingly the only group of people who had a great 2016, and what a fuckin’ year it was for them.

And it all got started right here:

Mike Sullivan showing more emotion than his predecessor ever did. https://t.co/WNJYD7bLUO — Allie C (@Allie874) January 1, 2016

Let’s breakdown some things that happened in 2016, by the numbers style.