Penguins have signed Brian Dumoulin to a six-year deal with an AAV of $4.1 million. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 24, 2017

It’s not every day your team re-signs a 25-year old, two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman who arguably hasn’t reached his full potential to a VERY reasonable six-year contract extension. And the best part is, the Penguins avoided a potentially ugly arbitration hearing today.

Brian Dumoulin: PIT offer $1.95M. Player ask is $4.35M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 22, 2017

As you can see, the two sides were an Uncle Rico football throw away from each other. But at the end of the day, Dumo got close to what he wanted, and quite frankly, he deserves it. The guy’s been an absolute stud in the postseason for the black and gold over the past two years. He’s displayed durability by playing in all 49 playoff games, he’s contributed 14 points (which includes a point in both Stanley Cup Final elimination games), and he’s recorded a plus-6 rating. Did I also mention he’s 25 and has won two Cups?

On top of all those fancy stats, Dumo’s been a steady physical presence for a team that that prides themselves on their speed and skill. Don’t get me wrong, I think Marc-Andre Fleury deserves the majority of the credit for the Penguins Game 7 victory over the Caps in the 2nd round this past postseason. But if it wasn’t for Brian Dumoulin setting the tone real quick in the 1st period by wrecking Ovi’s life, things could’ve very well turned out differently.

So do yourself a solid and do what Brian Dumoulin would do to celebrate this joyous occasion today. Drink a lot of beers. Besides, you probably needed a valid excuse to drink and act like an asshole today anyways, am I right?

Hey @Du24theboyz, your team has just won back to back Stanley Cups… what are you going to do now? #DrinkSomeBeers pic.twitter.com/bFUAysnmxm — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) June 12, 2017

