The Pens won a wild Game 7 last night against the Caps — more on that to come — Trumping them in D.C. to fulfill the prophecy of the Caps never winning anything meaningful. While the Caps were crumbling under pressure, the Pens were cooler than the polar bear’s toe nail. It was never in doubt, honestly.

So it’s on to Round 3 against Ottawa. It’s another opportunity for Pens’ fans to jump off a bridge after the Sens win exactly one game. Another opportunity for the Pittsburgh media to embarrass themselves with takes so hot they could melt the sun. Can’t wait to see the Sens win a game and Ron Cook say the season was a failure. God, we live for this.

Here’s the schedule:

What a ride it’s already been, and we’re only halfway home.