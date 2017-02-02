This morning the Penguins and Bryan Rust unveiled the full uniform for the outdoor game slated for February 25 against the Flyers…

Stadium Series ready. The Penguins unveil their full uniform for the upcoming outdoor game: https://t.co/jXQGStW9D8 pic.twitter.com/4yDr45qanK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2017

First takeaway: Yellow buckets. Love ’em or hate ’em, they look good here. Big fan of the single stripe on the sock, too. Still sort of left with a feeling like something is missing here, maybe it’s the logo on the front looking lonely with so much else going on everywhere else, but this is me digressing. Can’t recall if the Flyers have unveiled there’s yet, but I don’t remember seeing any pictures of jerseys depicting a garbage dispenser on fire, so probably not. Side note: missed opportunity on the Penguins behalf to not have Phil Kessel model the new uni on Groundhog’s Day. If you want to get something trending today, you go with Phil. That’s pro-tip for Groundhog’s Day, and every day, really. Also, low key thicc models are making a comeback. Just saying, just saying.