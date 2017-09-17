Well, back in my previous update that was comprised of the Alex D’Orio signing, it was mentioned in the first paragraph that the prospect challenges are usually useless in determining who’s good and who’s bad, due to the extremely small sample size and the level of competition. Well, if Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has anything to say about it, for at least the 2017 Prospect Challenge: that’s bullshit.

The Pens announced that they signed (their) 2017 Buffalo Prospect Challenge MVP (4-3–7 (over 4 games)), center Jordy Bellerive, to a standard 3-year entry-level contract.

Bellerive, who just finished his sophomore season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes with 70 more games played under his belt (27-29–56). Should Bellerive play a third season with the Hurricanes, he’d spend his junior year as an alternate captain of the ‘Canes.

HOWEVER.

With this signing, Bellerive is now participating in training camp. Should he impress, he just might be able to play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. While this is an unlikely scenario…it’s still a scenario.

The best thing about this entire signing is that it’s essentially an extra draft pick. Bellerive was ranked as the 82nd best North American skater in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by central scouting, and went undrafted. Well? He hasn’t been drafted, but his rights are now owned by an NHL team, just like the other 217 players that were drafted.

What do you think of the signing? Good move by GMJR? Do you hope to see Bellerive play another season in the WHL or maybe give it a go with the Baby Pens?

Thanks for reading!