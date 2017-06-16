It was announced today, June 16th, 2017, that the Pittsburgh Penguins signed their 55th overall pick in 2016, goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

The contract kicks in when Gustavsson begins to play in North America, and that won’t be this year as Gustavsson will be spending the 2017-18 season in the SHL once again, presumably with Luleå HF.

This season, for Luleå HF, Gustavsson played 15 games in which he backed up Joel Lassinantti. In those 15 games, Gustavsson recorded a 2.70 goals against average and a .912 save percentage on a rather mediocre Luleå HF team.

Gustavsson also played for Luleå HF’s U20 team: in which he played six regular season games with a goals against average of 2.09 and a save percentage of .928; as well as three playoff games with a goals against average of 0.95 and a save percentage of .967.

Gustavsson also played one game for Sweden in the World Junior Championships in which he recorded a goals against average of 2.00 and a save percentage of .947.

Lassinantti recently signed a contract extension with Luleå HF until 2020, so the distribution of playing time between Gustavsson and Lassinannti during the coming season will be something to keep an eye on.

NHL Central Scouting had Filip Gustavsson ranked as the top European goaltender in the 2016 NHL entry draft in both their midterm and final rankings.