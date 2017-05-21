Quantcast
Playoff Gameday: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
Posted by on May 21, 2017

PITTSBURGH VS OTTAWA

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

3:00 PM EST. NBC

SERIES TIED 2-2

The Pens overcame another attempted murder, another dogshit anthem, and waded through a sea of Erik Karlsson’s tears to even the series at 2. We now have ourselves a good ol’ best of 3 situation with the Pens holding home ice once again.

You have to admire the performance this team is turning in right now. The blueline is so beat down the Pens will most likely ice 6 lefties tonight. No Rust or Hornqvist, two of the teams best forwards by any measure in the playoffs. The forward group that is taking the ice is obviously battling through shit too, Conor Sheary looks like he’s forgotten how hockey works, that doesn’t just happen. Both games in the series the Pens have won they did so with only 5 defensemen.

This is a gutsy fucking team.

There’s more work to be done though. Game 6 is going to be an elimination game; we’re just waiting to see who’s head is going to be on the chopping block.

Lines: Rumors floating around that Jultz might be ready to go, that would be huge obviously with the loss of Ruhwedel. If Schultz can’t go, it’s probably the Mark Streit show which, lol. A Cole-Streit pairing is gonna be like if we let Hal Gill play shitfaced.

Seems likely that 17 &  72 are out again.

Really good news for the Pens if Borowiecki cracks the Sens lineup because he sucks. No one cares about Alex Burrows.

Pittsburgh:

Guentzel-Crosby-Sheary

Kunitz-Malkin-Kessel

Hagelin-Bonino-Wilson

Archilbald-Cullen-Rowney

Dumoulin-Hainsey

Maatta-Daley

Cole-Streit

Murray-Fleury

Ottawa:

MacArthur-Turris-Hoffman

Dzingel-Brassard-Burrows

Ryan-Pageau-Stone

Pyatt-Smith-Stalberg

Methot-Karlsson

Phaneuf-Ceci

Harpur-Wideman

Anderson-Condom

And now a text my brother sent me when he got off work after game 4.

The Pens have shown, particularly in games 2 and 4, that they have a gear the Senator just can’t reach. They’ve also shown that through injuries and a battered defense that they have no way of sustaining that level of play either. They sprint and then they jog, fuck at times they gotta walk it out for a bit.

The Pens are the only elite team left in the playoffs but the injuries they’ve incurred have leveled the playing field. Home ice tonight and last change should help but the margin for error is so razor thin that every game can hinge on one play. The playoffs are always close but the position the Pens have climbed to in spite of the roadblocks set in front of them is almost unprecedented.

Basically you either believe this team will in spite of all the reasons they shouldn’t or you listen to the logic.

Spring is a good time of year to play dumb.

Do it.

