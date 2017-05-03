PITTSBURGH VS WASHINGTON

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:30 PM EST. NBCSN

PITTSBURGH LEADS SERIES 2-1

There’s either nothing left to say or all the things to say depending on how you see this series right now.

Crosby and Sheary are out. There’s no replacing 87 and no matter how many times HCMS says they have the character to win, whether or not they have the talent left to win remains to be seen. The road ahead will be long and arduous.

Now quit feeling sorry for yourself and sac the fuck up.

There’s still a 2-1 series lead, there’s a home game tonight, MAF has amnesia or some shit and thinks it’s 2009, there’s another player on this roster with a god damn Conn Smythe and another who should have won it last spring.

What happened sucked but this series isn’t over. If you’re headed to the paint can tonight bring the noise. If you’re watching at home pour a frosty beverage and try not scare the dog. Just wherever you are be ready.

92 NYR & 17 Caps: both won Presidents Trophy. Both injured stars (66/87). Both won Game 3 @ Pgh. NYR lost series. History is calling Caps. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) May 2, 2017

Bury Niskanen.

Lines: The Pens are going to be a mystery so who knows. Caps will probably stick with 7D since they won game 3 and hockey thinks dumb about that stuff.

Pittsburgh:

Kunitz-Malkin-Kessel

Guentzel-Bonino-Rust

Hagelin-Cullen-Hornqvist

Wilson-Rowney-Kuhnhackl

Dumoulin-Hainsey

Cole-Schultz

Maatta-Daley

Fleury-Jarry

Washington:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Johansson-Kuznetsov-Williams

Burakovsky-Eller-Wilson

Winnik-Beagle

Schmidt-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Shattenkirk

Alzner

Holtby-Grubauer

The Pens and their fans have all been down this road before, and tonight is sure to be an emotional roller-coaster. There’s going to be physicality (some of which will be dumb) and there’s going to be dust-ups (some of which will be dumb), and at some point something stupid will probably happen with Niskanen (which, ya know, *shrug*).

But, If Sullivan is as good as we all hope he is, then the focus of this team will remain the mantra he prescribed when he arrived last year, “Just Play.”

Ignore all the noise from all the outlets spewing taeks and play hockey. There’s two days off after game 4 and who knows what those might bring.

#Pens Carl Hagelin on 87: "He's our leader….if he's not playing next game, we'll play that one for him." — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) May 2, 2017

Win one game. One game at a time.

Do It.