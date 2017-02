Catch the NEW episode of the “Miller vs. Marshall” Podcast, “Next Stop: Stadium Series” –

The Pensblog’s Jesse Marshall & Rich Miller talk Pittsburgh Penguins hockey including the upcoming 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series – Flyers v Penguins at Heinz Field. Jesse & Rich also talk with Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Pens beat writer Bill West.

