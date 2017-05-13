Posted byon
Retired Pensblog Hall of Famer Meesh is joined again by Rich on Miscellaneous Thoughts to discuss the very predictable Round 2 win against Washington, and then looking ahead to what awaits the Pens in Round 3.
Podcast Episode 22: Death, Taxes, and the Caps Choking – NHL Playoffs Rd 2 Recap & Rd 3 Preview with Rich Miller
Pens/Caps talk
Performances:
– Fleury (Murray healthy again?)
– Hagelin & injury
– what the hell happened to Sheary?
– Malkin with another quiet but productive series
– Guentzel
– Hainsey
– Maatta
– Defense in general
Preds over Blues in 6
Ducks over Oilers in 7
Sens over Rangers in 6
Looking ahead:
Pens/Sens
– Methot/Crosby
– Karlsson
– Anderson story
Ducks/Preds
– why the hell does Ducks/Preds start at 6pm on a Friday out west