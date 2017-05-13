Retired Pensblog Hall of Famer Meesh is joined again by Rich on Miscellaneous Thoughts to discuss the very predictable Round 2 win against Washington, and then looking ahead to what awaits the Pens in Round 3.

Podcast Episode 22: Death, Taxes, and the Caps Choking – NHL Playoffs Rd 2 Recap & Rd 3 Preview with Rich Miller

Pens/Caps talk

Performances:

– Fleury (Murray healthy again?)

– Hagelin & injury

– what the hell happened to Sheary?

– Malkin with another quiet but productive series

– Guentzel

– Hainsey

– Maatta

– Defense in general

Preds over Blues in 6

Ducks over Oilers in 7

Sens over Rangers in 6

Looking ahead:

Pens/Sens

– Methot/Crosby

– Karlsson

– Anderson story

Ducks/Preds

– why the hell does Ducks/Preds start at 6pm on a Friday out west