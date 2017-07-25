Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
R.I.P. To Kris Letang’s Ankles
Posted by on July 25, 2017

Multiple concussions, a stroke, a herniated disc, and now this. Man, Kris Letang can’t catch a goddamn break. Physically, I’m guessing this means he’s going to be out at least a few months to give those ankles some time to heal. But mentally? This man’s head is fucked. It’s not every day you take a giant L when you’re in peak physical shape to a retired 43-year old football player who’s been out of the league for almost a decade now. Just absolutely devastating. Now, if you’d all be so kind, please join me in sending your thoughts and prayers to Kris Letang’s ankles. Because they could really use them now at this difficult time.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Follow me on twitter: @PeepsBurgh

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s