You just don’t draw it up any better than this.

NHL Playoffs. Everybody knows the rules. You’ve got to win at least one game on the road if you’re getting through.

After Game 1, no one would have faulted the Penguins for losing Game 2 10-0, guaranteeing them a split of the series in Washington. To that point, the Pens probably should’ve been down 10-0 in the first period last night anyway.

But despite getting humbled in possession for the second straight game, the Pens somehow managed to keep their heads above water with some exceptional goaltending (again) and capitalizing on the few chances they were afforded (again).

Down two-zip heading back to Pittsburgh, the Washington 1000 Yard Stare is back and in full force. And though Game 2 wasn’t totally a must win for the Caps, Game 3 is. Hold on to your butts.

FIRST PERIOD

Right off the bat, the Pens got some good news in the form of Carl Hagelin returning to the lineup, replacing Cono….Scott Wilson. His services were needed just over 4 minutes into the game as Daley went off for hooking Burakovsky to give the Caps their first powerplay of the series and first of 5 on the night.

The start for the Pens was less than ideal. It was like a swarm of locusts surrounding your house, preventing you from taking your dog outside to shit, so he/she just shits on your nice rug that really tied the room together. Except even that is somehow a better situation than the start the Pens got off to, taking them about 6:35 to register their first shot of the game.

Fortunately for the Penguins, Fleury was once again in full bloom, having to make 16 saves in the first frame alone to keep it deadlocked.

But even with the Caps total domination, it was still the Penguins who almost came away from the first period up 1-0. Holtby, for maybe the only time all game, was up to the task to rob Good Boy Jake in tight.

Just when they started to actually look like real hockey players, Cole got rung up for dumping Winnik in front of Fleury. Only way Winnik would’ve went down easier is if there was a 2 year, $4.5M contract on the ice. Pens were in survival mode and got out of the period relatively unscathed on the scoreboard, even in the face of even strength attempted shots sitting at 35-8 in favor of the Caps.

The Pens attempted 8…eight…shots in the first period. Yiiiiiikes.

Kris Letang is underpaid — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) April 30, 2017

SECOND PERIOD

Just when you thought you’d be able to relax, Guentzel went off for hooking Oshie just 29 seconds into the period to put the Caps back on the powerplay. Their second PP unit got the start and really had the Pens PK reeling, but when the first unit got out there, the wheels fell off. Big block from Dad Cock to victimize Shattenkirk and take off on a breakaway. Cullen used his Dad Strength to protect the puck through assault and attempted manslaughter to slot home the opener shorthanded. 1-0

But 54 seconds later, on the same powerplay, the lead evaporated. Niskanen cashing it all alone in front. 1-1

This is not how you defend. Ever.

Six seconds later, Malkin put the Pens down a man once more, but playing with fire is cool, kids. Pens killed it off and worked to finally get a powerplay of their own. Almost halfway through the second 20, Orpik hooked up Malkin after 71 got a step on him. Because it’s easy to get a step on a guy who’s too busy trying to find someone else to blame. Caps had no issues killing it off because they’re a better team when Orpik isn’t on the ice.

But shortly after the expiration of the penalty, the Pens yet again found a way to stun the Caps. Crosby with an absolutely disgusting pass reception at full speed through the neutral zone from Grendel, drawing in 3 guys and feeding Phil all alone. Release was so insane that he didn’t even have time to ask if he should snipe. 2-1

watching that Crosby → Kessel replay like pic.twitter.com/kFuEUeQaRH — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 30, 2017

Three minutes later, Crosby and Guentzel would pop up again. This time off a big boy shot block from 87 and a desperation play to spring Grendel and Rust up ice on a 2v1. Jake looked off Rust, got Holtby leaning, and wired one home. 3-1

People chanting "make a save" at Holtby. — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) April 30, 2017

THIRD PERIOD

If your team is so broken that you need to pull the reigning Vezina winner down just 2 in a playoff game, there are deeper issues at play here. That’s like amputating your whole arm because you got a paper cut on your thumb.

Holtby has now been chased in 3 of his last 8 starts vs. Pens. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) April 30, 2017

Just 92 seconds into the period, Kevin Shattenkirk continued his quest for driving down his Free Agency worth, flipping the puck over the glass to send the Pens back to the PP. HCMS was relentless in trying to get that insurance marker, rolling with the standard 4 forwards instead of throwing 2 D out. It paid off with Phil notching his second of the night with a quick shot to beat a cold Grubauer between the wickets. 4-1

Over on the Washington side of the fence, things were going predictably well.

FUCK YOU STANLEY CUP CHAMPION PHIL KESSEL — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 30, 2017

But about 2 minutes later, the Caps would cut the lead in half. Rust had an incredible chance at the other end just seconds earlier to make it 5-1, but his effort found nothing but iron, releasing Oshie to lead the charge back towards Fleury. Vintage Ovi cutting in from his off wing for the rip that Fleury steered away, but only as far as Backstrom. 4-2

However, the Penguins would get theirs. After Ovi smacked one off the pipe on his next shift, Malkin and Phil gave ’em the business at the other end. Got the Caps running around as they worked it it from down low to Cole up high. ColeDaddy threw it at the net as Malkin jockeyed for position in front of Grubauer with Schmidt. Gene got a little piece of the German, but not enough that he didn’t have time to get set before the Cole shot came in. Malkin with the deflection, but the goal was instantly waved off for “incidental contact with the goalie.” Sully challenged and the refs, much to their credit for swallowing their pride in front of a hostile home crowd, reversed their call to give the Pens back their 3 goal lead. 5-2

Both teams would exchange powerplays late. Tom Wilson for being a chode juggler and Tom Kuhnhackl for getting hurt blocking a shot. The latter penalty led to the Pens losing a third body from puck-related impact.

Ron Hainsey takes an Ovechkin shot off of the back of his head pic.twitter.com/kV5SwVbzkY — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) April 30, 2017

Pens killed the penalty, missed the empty net a couple of times before Guentzel deposited his 7th goal in as many career playoff games into the empty cage to put it away. 6-2

Game.

NOTES

Crosby passes 66 with his 52nd career multi-point playoff outing.

What a ride for Fleury. Dude has gone from being traded 50 times to out-dueling a top 3 goalie in the game.

Phil is a damn gamer.

How can you not just love and want to adopt Jake Guentzel. Kid is unshakable.

Hornqvist (first), Kuhnhackl and Hainsey (third) all leaving the game from taking pucks off the body is bad bad bad.

Pens improve to 17-2 when leading after 2 in the playoffs under Sullivan.

Game 3 back in the Paint Can on Monday. Jesus Murphy, do it.