Rate That Chirp: Brad Marchand vs. The X
Posted by on January 29, 2018

Gotta be honest. This is a TOUGH look for The X here. Have to imagine the poor soul running their twitter account thought they were gonna get away unscathed with an easy cheap shot at Brad Marchand (no pun intended) all for the sake of some good ol’ fashioned likes and retweets. And don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t a bad shot at all.

image.jpg

There appears to be a little problem. Brad Marchand appears to be a dick both on and off the ice. Not good!

SCORE: 7.2

It was pretty funny, but it was also kind of a layup. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Go Pens.

@PeepsBurgh

