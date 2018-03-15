In the second ever installment of ‘Rate That Chirp,’ we have two opponents from two completely different industries that happen to share a unique bond with one another – that is, they’re each relevant for about four days per year.

Today, I present to you the channel that degenerate gamblers and common folk, alike, forget about each year until mid-March versus New York’s third (and least relevant) hockey team that Dan Bylsma once helped successfully burn to the ground.

It’s TruTV vs. the Buffalo Sabres!

Let’s break down the chirp:

So it all started with some dude who apparently works at a sports radio station in Buffalo firing off a harmless tweet.

I watched TruTV last night and I've already forgotten which channel TruTV is.#MarchMadness — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) March 15, 2018

To be fair to Duffy on WCMF here, this has probably happened to all of us a time or two. Nobody knows what channel TruTV is. Figuring out what channel TruTV is kinda like your grandmother setting up an email address for the first time. It takes her forever to figure out how to set it up the first time, then when she goes to look at her emails again a week later, she’s fucked. And you can bet your ass she doesn’t know where the hell she put that piece of paper she used to write down her username and password.

If you’re gonna take an innocent swipe at TruTV, you better at least have the decency @ them. Because little did Duffy on WCMF know, TruTV apparently pays some poor son of a bitch to scour the Twitterverse like a damn hawk so they can put anybody on blast the second someone insults their prestigious reputation.

56. Wait, our bad. That's the number of points the Sabres have after 69 games.#truTVAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/KzEzPU3uQm — truTV (@truTV) March 15, 2018

I think TruTV just told me to suck their dick. https://t.co/SxvC3zlgMS — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) March 15, 2018

And the response from the Sabres…

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

SCORE: 9.1

Can’t let TruTV bully the fuck out of you like that. R.I.P. Buffalo (and Duffy on WCMF).

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Go Pens.