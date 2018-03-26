So yesterday I wrote a blog about everyone’s newest favorite Pittsburgh Penguins fan, Marj, flipping the bird at Brandon Manning after he scored a soft goal during yesterday’s game between the Pens and Flyers. When I started writing it, I had no idea where the blog was gonna take me if I’m being totally honest. I just saw a picture of a sweet old lady flipping the bird at a hockey player with the most condescending face I’ve ever seen since Willy Wonka’s infamous smirk meme, and I thought to myself, “there’s no fucking you’re not posting this.”

It was a gift from the blogging gods, if you will.

But when I actually started putting a little more thought into how to present the blog other than just posting the picture, writing 100 words, and hitting publish (which I’m keen to doing), I started to uncover something. Philadelphia fans (aka the biggest scumbag sports fans in the history of the universe) were coming out in droves on twitter to put Pittsburgh fans down for Marj’s “classless” act. Basically like the pot calling the kettle black. Except we all know Philly fans are MUCH worse than any other group of sports fans. Besides, flipping the bird is almost as pedestrian an act anymore as booing someone. Get real, you idiots.

Anyways, today, a reader by the name of Mark shared an interesting story about him and his girlfriend’s experience during Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals between the Penguins and Flyers in Philadelphia. Now, before I share what Mark wrote, I’d like to preface it by acknowledging that I’m fully aware that every city has its fair share of scumbag sports fans. I’d be lying if I said otherwise. However, it just seems to me like Philadelphia takes the cake at this sort of thing. Give Mark’s story a read and feel free to share if you’ve had a similar experience to his in the comments.

Go Pens.

