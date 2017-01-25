Reports early into the evening last night from multiple media outlets suggested that during last night’s Penguins-Blues game in Pittsburgh, members of the teams’ respective fanbases were falling asleep into the first period (Pittsburgh), still mourning the loss of their football team (toss-up here), and feeding dogshit to their children for its “nutritional value” (definitely St. Louis).

Why?

Well, for starters, that’s just a normal Tuesday night meal in St. Louis. This is a widely proven fact and there is no point in checking the veracity of this claim. I would never lie to you. You can totally believe me because I tweeted it once.

Secondly, the Penguins were bamboozled by another backup goalie and a defensively aware coach hell-bent on insulating him by slowing down the Penguins team speed. It translated to a fairly boring game. One in which the Pens weren’t able to solve the Carter Hutton puzzle.

So, as a result, I took to twitter to get a sense of the general mood surrounding this game to give this recap back to you…the people.

Remember Tweet Caps that Rich periodically used to do? Well, this is going to be nothing like that.

FIRST PERIOD

Right off the bat under 2 minutes in, the Pens got a PP after Upshall ran Wilson. Bonino rang a 1T off the pipe.

Four big saves from in tight for Murr on the first real flurry of chances the Blues had.

At the tail end there, Ruhwedel would get penalized for whatever the hell that was.

1-0 Blues.

SECOND PERIOD

Who knew Ryan Reaves could use his hands for something other than punching people. 2-0 Blues.

THIRD PERIOD

Just 35 seconds into the third frame, the Blues would get caught with too many men and Malkin would crank one off the pipe with the man advantage.

3-0 Blues.

Game.

RANDOM NOTES

In all seriousness (if you’ve made it this far), the Pens flat out got Hitchcocked. The puck was pretty evenly distributed between the two teams, but the Blues were able to limit the Pens speed a bit and allow Hutton to see the puck cleanly.

Going 0/6 on the powerplay isn’t going to cut it, especially when those chances came at prime moments to take the game back over.

Only killing off 1 of the 2 powerplays you face isn’t going to cut it either. If this is what the PK is this year, so be it.

Take nothing away from Carter Hutton and his extremely basic name. Shutting out the Penguins isn’t an easy task. It’s happened just 3 times this season, with the last one being a 1-0 OT snoozefest against LA. Solid game out of the Blues #2.

Pens hit the road for their last game before the All Star break when they come visit me and I guess also take on the Bruins. I’ll be in attendance at the Garden. Pray4Me. Go Pens.