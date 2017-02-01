Picture this.

You’re at a party. You’re drinking Red Bull Vodkas or whatever poison people drink at parties. I don’t know- I don’t go to them.

You’re having a good and fine time, but then, unbeknownst to you, some girl sprinkles some magic crystalline powder into your venom and the next thing you know, your okay night turns into a great night. You’re dancing, laughing, speaking to actual humans, forgetting about your social anxiety, ya know, normal human behaviors.

That’s Kris Letang’s effect on the Pens. He is this team’s Molly Fairy.

They’re an okay team without him in the lineup. They’ll still win games by virtue of still having better players than most, but damn, homie, when you sprinkle him back in, they go from being a good team to a great team.

Mix that together with some home ice and you get 2 more points in the standings.

FIRST PERIOD

On the opening shift of the night, Hornqvist, reunited with Crosby and Sheary, almost scored from his home inside the crease to give the Pens an early lead.

Much like my high school sex life, the first 30 seconds set the tone for the next 10 minutes. Minus the everlasting disappointment.

The Penguins were dominant, as they had been for long stretches throughout the game, more than doubling up on the Preds in shots and attempts. You could see Letang’s immediate impact on the transition play and breaking the puck out.

But at the midway point, the Predators started settling into the game and controlling the play more. They had long spells all game long where they were pedestrian, then would follow it up with a 2-3 minute flurry of control.

With just over 6 to play, they’d be rewarded. They worked the Pens down low along the end wall before kicking it back up to the point. Ellis and Irwin played catch, moving the Pens D-zone posture back and forth to open up a shooting lane. JakeyG got to the point quick enough, but Irwin still got it off for Wilson to take it off the wall and bang a shot on Murray for Jarnkrok to cash on an ugly one. 1-0

Then, a little over 2 minutes later, it was the Penguins turn put home a shined up ugly one of their own, also working from low to high, D-to-D, and getting the finish. Kunitz with his 6th of the year. 1-1

SECOND PERIOD

Once again, the Penguins dictated the play from the opening puck drop, earning a PP 35 seconds into the 2nd frame. It was about as pretty as balls in a nursing home.

But 5v5 was fine. After the peep, Letang kickstarted a breakout up the wall. Fehr made a nice chip play to get the puck to Hagelin behind the pinching D. Daley started the whole play behind the net with Letang, but got on his bike to take the pass at center ice from Hags to unleash a plasma bolt. 2-1

Goal of the game for me.

Pens continued their 2nd Predator shit kicking with a goal 8 minutes later. Faceoff Win Apologists will point to this as anecdotal proof that they are important in leading to goals and scoring chances, but, nevertheless, it was Sheary making it happen. He won the battle over Forsberg to latch on to the puck after the draw and get it back to Crosby to feed the Swedish beast. Soft wraparound goal for Rinne to give up, buttfuckit. 3-1

Reminder that Hornqvist/Crosby produce together at an ungodly rate. The two of them could play with a garbage can on wing. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) January 31, 2017

Instead of a garbage can, they get Conor Sheary, so that's a pretty sweet deal for them. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) January 31, 2017

Following the goal, the Pens gave the Preds a chance to get back into the game with a too many men penalty, which Mike Underwood would negate with a hook on Daley. Hornqvist would cash in on the abbreviated powerplay for his second of the game with a sneaky, almost undetected stick lift on Irwin. 4-1

So smooth.

THIRD PERIOD

Bucking the trend, it was the Preds on the accelerator to start the 3rd, drawing an early hooking penalty on Bonino. Mr. Underwood would come away from the gangbang along the boards in the neutral zone with the puck and slip a pass to Colin Wilson. Wilson danced his way to the net and made the Peng pay. 4-2

That’d be all she wrote though. Preds would get their chances with the extra attacker, but the Pens would go on to weather the storm and kill off the 16+ miles.

Ball Game.

NOTES

Murray with 37 saves and a .949 SV%. No big deal. There was apparently a sign in the crowd that read “We Want Fleury” last night. A) No, you don’t. And B) Don’t search for it. Searching “Fleury” on Twitter yields a NSFW account that posts pictures of chicks with dicks.

Hornqvist back with Crosby paid immediate dividends. They’re 2much2handle.

May have been Hagelin and Daley’s best games of the season.

Shame we didn’t get to see these two go at it with Malkin and Josi in the lineup.

With January now in the books, the real grind starts. Pens will host the Dick Jackets on Friday night before heading to one of the top 3 worst cities in the country to take on the Blues on Saturday. Do it.