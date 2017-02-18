It would appear that no matter what happens the rest of the season, these two teams are destined to play each other in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite the Penguins being the better team from top to bottom, the emotion of a 7 game series against these goblins will surely kill us all. That’s not hyperbole. We’re all going to die.

This game being the 2nd of a back-to-back for the Pens, on a travel day, after a game where they had to play most of it with just 4 defenseman after Justin Schultz (concussion) and Olli Maatta (hand surgery) were knocked out of it, you could’ve forgiven them if they were run out of Nationwide Arena.

But they weren’t. They battled their sacs off, but really, it was goaltending that kept this game from getting out of hand. Murray (37 saves) and Bobrovsky (38 saves) put on a clinic. Looking down the line, Bob is going to need 4 of these types of games come April to send the Jackets to Washington.

First Period

Jackets probably could’ve had a couple of goals early in the game. Murray had a shot trickle through him, then Boone Jenner had one waved off because he’s a greaseball.

Both goaltenders shared the spotlight in the first, but not many of the saves either made were better than the highway robbery Sideshow Bob pulled on Phil from point blank range. What a feed from Hags though.

If there was a save that was better, it was the one Murray made on Atkinson to keep the game scoreless late in the period after Kunitz and Oleksy vomited on each other in their own zone.

Second Period

On the first shift of the second frame, 87 rang a shot off the pipe. This would be a noteworthy trend because, almost immediately after, the Jackets stormed down and made it 1-0.

A few minutes later, Atkinson himself would smash a shot off the bar and, almost immediately after, Malkin would win an offensive zone draw to Cole for a shot with eyes to knot it back up. 1-1

Pens had a couple other cringeworthy moments late in the 2nd. CBJ had another goal waved off, this time for the Pens maybe gaining possession on a delayed penalty. The other was another vomitfest in the D zone that caused Murray to make some bizzaro, MAF-esque save.

Third Period

The Pens opened up the 3rd with a 10 bell chance as Crosby and Guentzel were sprung on a 2v1. But again, it was the Bobrovsky Show.

Most of the period was all one way traffic for the Penguins, but in the last minute, it was the Jackets with a couple chances to take the full spoils of the points, including Murray having to deny Saad on a late breakaway.

Overtime

Seemed fitting that it would go to OT with both teams desperate for points against one another, but it took the Jackets all of a minute to get the bonus point and close the gap at the top of the Metro. 2-1

Of course it was that dicktroll Brandon Dubinsky and of course he would score a goal like that. Give Seth Jones all the credit in the world to elude Malkin and Phil to get it all started. Game.

Notes

Malkin’s assist on Cole’s goal was his 500th of his career. But yeah, he’s not a top 100 player to ever play the game or anything.

For having 3 AHLers on the blue line, you can’t complain about the Pens performance really. They made a lot of mistakes in their own zone, but it allowed the chance for Murray to absolutely shimmer.

Pens are back at it Sunday afternoon at 3 against the Red Wangs. Do it.