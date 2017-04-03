With just 4 games remaining, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is still as open as wide open as a Bob Ross painting. Few things are certain, particularly who will find their way into that 2nd Wild Card slot.

One thing that is pretty damn certain, however, is that last night’s win all but guaranteed the Penguins ended the Canes’ hopes of making the playoffs.

While that was probably true since December, the Canes came into this game as one of the hottest teams in the league, giving them the sense that they, a mediocre team, could catch one of those other mediocre clubs vying for that final slot, like Boston or Ottawa or the Islanders or Toronto.

Instead, it was the Penguins walking out of PPG with the coveted two points, while the Caps took down the Jackets last night as well to put them 5 points up on the Pens and set up a big showdown Tuesday night when the BJs come to town as the battle for first round home ice rages on.

FIRST PERIOD

Right off the hop, the Forever Line had the motor going for the Pens, putting together a couple nice looks early on. Not too many others had it going until Hornqvist got tripped up in the neutral zone halfway through the period. Pens were being outshot 7-2 at the time. Crosby and Hornqvist combined for some of their gruesome twosome work, but they just couldn’t connect with one another for the dagger blow. But with a couple of seconds left on the PP, Streit and Bonino set the stage for Ruhwedel to smoke Slavin and feed Guentzel for his 13th of the year. 1-0

What a revelation Chad Ruhwedel has been. Hard to justify taking him out of the lineup even with Maatta, Daley, and probably Letang nearing a return.

Carolina wasn’t about to sit back and not be rewarded for their first period dominance, evening things up a couple minutes later. Some chode named Wal-Mart worked the hell out of Cole and Schultz to set up Lindholm jumping off the bench. Unreal initial save from the Pens starter, but he couldn’t deal with Lindholm’s second chance. Goal credited to Skinner for being a scumbag and stealing it. 1-1

Sometime after the goal, the Pens played an in-house video honoring Ron Francis for being named to the Top 100 list because he goddamn rules. Cannot begin to put into words how much I admired Francis when I was growing up. What a player.

This video ran in-arena congratulating Ron Francis on being named to #NHL100. Congratulations, Ron! pic.twitter.com/xXaGYmLGf2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 2, 2017

SECOND PERIOD

Peng came out in the second matching Carolina’s desperation and took the lead back just 7:50 into the period. Wilson-Rowney-Archibald were mucking and grinding down low all night long, but this one was started and finished by Wilson, banging home the greasy goal before Lack could get the cover. 2-1

It gave the Pens some immediate life as they piled it on heading into the third. Somewhere late, Crosby did some batshit stuff because of who he is as a person. Get real.

THIRD PERIOD

The Forever Line continued to buzz early in the third, setting up Sheary to lay pipe about 4.5 minutes in. The post was still vibrating behind Eddie Lack when the Canes took a too many men penalty to set the Pens up for the game winner. Elite entry from Sheary, but the passing sequence is how babies are made. Top cheese for Sheary’s 22nd. 3-1

About 4 minutes later, the Pens would give the Canes a chance to make things interesting as Cullen went off for a high-sticking double minor. Just 41 seconds into the first penalty, Justin Faulk would bomb a point shot off Rust, off the glass behind Murr, and in off 30’s back. What the fuck even. 3-2

They’d manage to kill off the second minor as well as a separate Cole high sticking penalty late to weather the storm and take control of 2nd in the Metro.

Game.

NOTES

Guentzel-Crosby-Sheary were the only Pens forwards over 50% in the shot attempt share, right around 55% as a collective.

On the flip side, Rust-Bonino-Kessel got fucking hammered, with none of the 3 breaking 27%.

Kunitz out “longer term,” whatever the hell that means, after blocking a shot against the Rangers the other night.

Murray faced 35 shots on the night, stopping 33 of them. Good bounce back game for him.

Pens are now locked in to having to go through the Metro to get to the Cup. Rangers have just 3 games left to play and can only catch the Jackets.

Columbus looming on Tuesday. Do it.