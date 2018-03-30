Hello. This is a segment that will run for the remainder of the season after every game the Penguins win following a loss in which the masses collectively light themselves on fire. Regular season losses are simply unacceptable. Only 82-0-0 is allowed.

It’s called The Penguins Are Good Again.

The Penguins are good again because, unlike against the Red Wings, they scored more goals than their opponent scored.

The Penguins are good again because, unlike against the Red Wings, they made a mediocre goalie look mediocre.

The Penguins are good again because, unlike against the Red Wings, they put away a hockey team they needed to put away.

The Penguins are good again because, unlike against the Red Wings, they won the game while their opponent did not win the game.

the switch flips very quickly when you play a team 3 times in a week vs. playing some dumb team like the Red Wings and then having 45 minutes to gameplan for the next different opponent — mike darnay (@MikeDarnay) March 30, 2018

This concludes The Penguins Are Good Again, brought to you by a process based analyst that doesn’t think the process stinks.

Much like the last time the Penguins became Good Again, last night’s matchup against the Devils was a tough game. It was a showcase of what could still be a first round playoff meeting for both teams in which the Pens had to come from behind twice to edge out their Metro division foes.

Despite falling behind two different times, the Pens completely controlled the final 50 or so minutes of the game en route to a filthy as shit Crosby OT winner.

That is reassuring for a number of reasons, but the most notably being that this was as close to a must win game for both teams as you can get in the regular season. And when you look at this game as a whole, it’s tough to find too much to complain about when you control the puck and play as much as the Penguins did away from home ice against a Devils that is going to be as tough a matchup as anyone in the postseason.

With the Penguins now 5 points behind the Caps for first in the Metro and 5 points above the Devils for the last Wild Card spot, every single point over the last 4 games matters, especially that looming Sunday night game against the Capitals.

Buckle up, buckaroos.

LINEUP

Brassers out day-to-day with an alleged groin injury brought Jooris back into the fray, while Hunwick got his first take of action in about 800 games, replacing Ruhwedel on the back end. Murr vs. Kinkaid in the nets.

GOALS

NJD – 1st Pd./12:19– Palmieri; A: Hischier – 1-0

As the Pens started to turn the game around and tilt the ice in their favor with some big boy shifts, it was a small child that temporarily tripped them up to set the opening goal. Hischier got a few fortunate bounces as he jammed up Malkin and Phil! at the Pens offensive blue line, but in picking their collective pockets, he was able to hit a streaking Kyle Palmieri to unleash him in alone on Murr. Nasty little move to sell the shot and slip one fivehole. Ain’t a single thing Murr could do there.

PIT – 1st Pd./12:44– Sheary; A: Hornqvist, Oleksiak – 1-1

But just 25 seconds later, the Pens were level. After the Devils were able to get the puck back to center ice, Hunwick and Oleksiak reset the play with the latter throwing a pass up the right wing wall to Hornqvist circling back into the neutral zone. He overtook Boyle and got some help from Butcher tripping over the blue line to get an abbreviated 2v1 on Mueller tracking back. Easy peasy on the great pass for Sheary to bang home.

PIT – 2nd Pd./6:59– Letang; A: Hagelin, Dumoulin – 2-1

With the ice continuing to be tilted heavily in the Pens favor, they followed up an elite sequence under 7 minutes into the 2nd frame by taking their first lead of the game. A hard nosed effort by Rust at the end of his shift ended up kicking the puck from low to high where Dumoulin was there, making a smart and great and good pinch to work it back down low to Hags behind the net. Jersey chased the puck more than idiots at the shore chase shots, allowing Letang to sneak in and rip a 1T home. Boom.

NJD – 2nd Pd./14:41 – PPG – Hall; A: Butcher – 2-2

But about 7 minutes later, with Oleksiak in the box for interfering with Pat Maroon, the Devils were back level and the Pens PK struggles continued. They were victims of their own circumstance as Murr and Maatta combined to handle a dump in. Maatta deferred to Jooris for the clear as Olli was put under pressure. Unluckily for Jooris, his clearing attempt found nothing but Butcher, who switched the play and gave Hall a free look at the cage. With Maroon screening Murr, he had no chance on the perfectly placed shot.

NJD – 3rd Pd./5:11 – Coleman; A: Zajac – 3-2

That goal gave the Devils some life and some hold on the game on either side of the 2nd intermission. It paid off just over 5 minutes into the 3rd, capitalizing on another Pens d-zone turnover. Maatta and Jultz did what they had to do to handle the dump in, but Jultz outlet pass ended up getting picked by Blake Coleman at the point. With the Pens forwards already out of the zone, Coleman and Zajac combined on a give and go to smoke Schultz and put Coleman in 1v1 on Murr, who made the initial save, but was down and out as Coleman banged home the rebound.

PIT – 3rd Pd./11:26 – Hornqvist; A: Dumoulin, Sheahan – 3-3

Just over 6 minutes later, though, the Pens were back level after a great shift from the Sheary-Sheahan-Hornqvist line. Give 4C Riley Sheahan a lot of credit, working his sac off along the boards to force a turnover to Dumoulin down low in support. Dumo was able to find Horny covering for him at the point to just throw a flubber shot through traffic, taking a deflection, going off the post and off Kinkaid’s ass to send this B to OT.

PIT – OT/0:19 – Crosby; A: Letang – 4-3

And in OT, it was the Sidney fucking Crosby show, baby. Nineteen seconds in, after tipping a Hall point pass to force a turnover of his own, Letang hit him on the outlet and he was in on a 2v1 with Rust coming late in support. Andy Greene did well to take away the pass, but who can say if that’s better than letting 87 shoot from the dot. He rang it off the pipe, and what followed was absurd, obscene, and plain unfair even by Crosby’s standards. Even his reaction was telling.

Bang.

SIDNEY F-ING CROSBY, FOLKS. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 22, 2018

Game.

NOTES

Giving a loser point to the Devils sucks, but two points is two points is two points.

Crosby’s point streak is now at 5 games. He’s got goals in each game, too, bringing him to 28 on the season.

The Devils held Malkin to just 1 point on the year. Seems insane.

Big weekend coming up for the Birds as the Habs and Caps come to town on Saturday and Sunday. Do it. LGP.