The St. Louis Blues need more yellow in their uniform. Yellow, of course, being the color they would all most closely identify with. What a scumbag team of stupid idiots. First of all, losing a game like this on your home ice to a team that has struggled on the road all season is cowardly, at best. They had their asses handed to them from start to finish, managing only 23 shots in the process, and if it weren’t for a bullshit goal in the third that Fleury didn’t even see and still got a piece of, the Blues would have been run completely out of their own building.

This, of course, comes just a few days after their now former coach basically said he’d rather be unemployed than deal with this team anymore. It was Ken Hitchcock’s fault he couldn’t make his goaltenders not terrible and players give a shit, apparently.

St. Louis, it should be noted, is dead last in team save percentage at .887 despite allowing the fourth fewest shots per game (27.6). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 1, 2017

Mike Yeo should be able to turn all of that around, right?

I'm not saying Mike Yeo is a bad coach but change is due in Minny #YeomustGo pic.twitter.com/1GsdYh9lvt — Zenon Konopka (@ZenonKonopka) February 10, 2016

Remember when you could count on the Blues to at least be good until the playoffs? And wasn’t this supposed to be their year? I feel like every year is supposed to be their year until you remember this isn’t the Premier League and being good at the regular season doesn’t make you win championships.

Back to last night; where the Blues connected with more cheap shots than good scoring opportunities, it was just an incredibly embarrassing night to be a Blues fan. Our condolences to Tony X.

Just take a look at the locations where St. Louis got their shots from in the first and third periods. From CBS Sports…

It wasn’t quite as easy as the Buffalo game from a few seasons ago, but Fleury still works harder taking care of his kids in those UPMC commercials…

FIRST PERIOD

All Pens, as noted. The work paid off when Sid Crosby took Jerry Lehtera to school:

One-timer, backhand, on one knee. Just casual Crosby things. pic.twitter.com/NdTztGT01J — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 5, 2017

The Pens went to the break up one. It probably could have been at least six.

They sealed this one up in the second with a breakaway goal from Letang, after exiting the penalty box…

Solid in the shootout. Solid in the breakaway out of the penalty box. Clutch all around. pic.twitter.com/izm6UiicpV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 5, 2017

And then another 10 minutes later, when Crosby faked everyone out of their shoes:

Crosby with the fake out. Schultz with the real deal. pic.twitter.com/CtUNDSZfkG — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 5, 2017

The Pens went into cruise control from here. If the Blues were female dogs, they’d be a bunch of bitches, but they’re actually not females dogs, but they’re actually still a bunch of bitches. Here’s a short reel of dirty, chickenshit plays, that could probably be a lot longer if this post wasn’t already three hours late:

Edmundson literally punches Jake Guentzel right in the face after the play pic.twitter.com/lKJyUsZCuE — Evgeni Malkin's Ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) February 5, 2017

Two key indicators that a situation is about to get violent in St. Louis:

1.) White cop pulls over black person

2.) Blues losing hockey game

Interesting side note to this game: Apparently there are a lot of Pens fans in St. Louis?

Good time for the annual reminder that the people of St. Louis don’t care about the Blues. Revised the power ranking of rooting interests for St. Louis residents: