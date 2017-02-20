Really no sense in wasting any words on yesterday’s game. The Red Wings are desperate — the franchise has one thing going for it and that’s being mediocre enough to show up for the playoffs for one round and one round only — they’ll be damned if they’re going to give up on that goal just yet. The Pens were just in the wrong place at the wrong time on their version of the Oregon Trail. These things happen. Way she goes in an 82-game season.

So sticking with the true spirit of President’s Day, it’s better to pretend it didn’t even happen. Actually, the Pens won yesterday. They beat the Wings and any blog or journalistic operation that tells you different is fake news.

To truly celebrate President’s Day, they way it was intended to be celebrated, let’s just focus on the good things:

Before today's game, Sidney Crosby was presented with a gold-plated hockey stick. A special someone gave it to him. #Crosby1000 pic.twitter.com/s6pIobDUUc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 19, 2017

A momentous milestone for a legendary player. Congratulations Sid. #Crosby1000 pic.twitter.com/966R9Rk3yE — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 19, 2017

Finally, what President’s Day really means to us here: