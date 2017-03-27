Losing to the Flyers sucks. Losing to them at home sucks. Losing to them in convincing fashion is worse. Losing to them in convincing fashion for the second straight game makes you wonder what ever happened to anthrax and, by chance, where could you find some?

The Flyers can smell a playoff spot, while the Pens are just trying to tread water until a third of the roster can return from injury. Losing Conor Sheary won’t help that cause, he left in the first after his hand got in the way of a puck. Philly took advantage of all of this, railroading the Pens, 6-2.

Tough to be jammed about a loss when finishing second or third in the Metro seems all but inevitable. The real worry should be that this injury situation is vomit inducing. At this point, the Pens get a guy back just to lose two more. Watching this team is like watching Final Destination for the first time and trying to guess who is next.

