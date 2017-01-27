Six things from last night’s hockey contest:

The Pens lost on the road. That’s not surprising. There is a road in Bolivia known as the “Death Road” that kills over 300 people per year. Death Road is a good superlative for the Penguins performance away from home this year. Although nobody actually died last night, which, hey, Brad Marchand was playing so you never know, but it’s becoming more of a slow death for the Penguins because over half of the Penguins remaining games will be away from the Paint Can.

The Pens blew a 2-0 lead in the first period and were outshot 16-4 in the second, en route to giving up four unanswered goals. That’s stuff that pretty much never happens. The Pens are 10-3-1 when leading after the first; 18-0-0 when leading after two. Really can’t get too jammed about blowing this lead when this was the only game the Bruins showed up for all season.

Brad Marchand…rat bastard.

Big moment in the second when American hero, Phil Kessel, punched known Nazi supporter David Backes. This is the stance true Americans need to be taken in these delicate times. Our country is very fortunate to have a great, strong leader such as Phil.

No Letang, Malkin, Cullen…four days off now for All-Star weekend…road game…yeah, who cares about this one.

Finally, this post-game quote from Tuukka Rask out of the Trib Live Chipped Ice Blog…

A lot to digest here. Okay. So, good on Rask for being confident in his ass. I know for guys, me specifically, that’s a tough part of the body to feel good about. I have the body type of light pole, so to be honest, big ups to Rask for being a got it/flaunt it guy. Also, also, also…NHL stands for No Humor League. And while some will argue that maybe Rask wasn’t being serious, I would counter that he was completely serious because you’re not allowed to joke in the NHL. The man is legit feeling good about his ass in these new pants, and I, for one, applaud him. Not sure where to go to pick up a pair of these goalie pants but I low key might look into it. Need all the help I can get over here.

Short recap. People will complain. We have two new podcasts out today. Pat and Leah dropped earlier and Miller vs. Marshall will be out later today for everyone to get their fix. See ya next week.