They didn’t need to win this game. They don’t need to win any game the rest of the way. But boy, oh boy, does getting this win go a long way about how confident we all should feel about what team we’re going to see in a few weeks when the team is finally hopefully healthy for the playoffs. Can they go right back to perennial ass kickers? All signs point to yes.

The biggest hurdle for Mike Sullivan was going to be getting the guys he does have back on the same page before Malkin, Letang, and Hagelin can return to the lineup. After that, all bets are off but tonight was a big step in the right direction. It took a shootout to get it done, but this was one of those games where the outcome almost didn’t matter as much as seeing the Pens finally back to executing their game for 60 minutes. And yeah, the Rangers kind of suck, but again, doesn’t matter. The Pens are *almost* back.

SIDNEY CROSBY HIGHLIGHT EXPRESS

We should have been setting aside a special section of the recaps all season for the ridiculous stuff Crosby has been doing. This pass to Jake Guentzel in the second got the Pens on the board:

This play is all about Sid being Sid. He starts the sequence from the left point with a pass to the defenseman at the right point, rotates through the seam, all the way to the right circle unnoticed, to make the quick pass to Guenztel who is always waiting by the doorstep. No question he saw this entire play in his head before the puck was even dropped. Pretty sure Sid can predict the future, at this point. Maybe all he can see is hockey plays, but still. Pretty damn impressive. I’d play any lottery numbers he’d be willing to give me.

Then there’s this goal:

Add intentional headshot against Lundqvist to the litany of things Crosby has done in the last week or so. I mean, holy shit. How do you not only see this as being a possible play, but also possess enough sac to actually give it a try? We’ve been saying for years The King’s head is too big for his own good and here he proves us right in our analysis. Lundqvist should have tried the stupid soccer play where he head butts the puck into the stands. Way to not use your head, idiot.

Then finally, this goal in the shootout to end it all:

Silky and smooth. Just a fucking gem. Not going to waste any more words because they don’t do it justice.

OTHER STUFF

Bryan Rust has maybe two moves but I’ll be damned if they aren’t efficient. He scored a big goal in the third to put the Pens up 3-1 before New York was able to mount their mini-comeback.

Vintage Rust. Forecheck to keep the possession, skate around until nobody is covering you, then shoot. His other move — the one where he drives the lane and tries to pull the puck around the goalie — was also on full display. You don’t need all the moves, just need one or two that work. That’s Bryan Rust.

Big game from Matt Murray. The goal to send it to OT wasn’t his fault, but he more than made up for it in the extra period. This stop on Grabner during a three-on-zero saved everything:

That’s a big time play from a guy who looked like he wanted to keep his net.

Again, big win to end the losing streak and a big step in the right direction. Canes Sunday.