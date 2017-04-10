Quantcast
RECAP: What really matters here
Posted by on April 10, 2017

The Pens lost 3-2 Sunday night to the Rangers, finally closing out this regular season that seemingly would never end. Sidney Crosby and some other guys were held out. Tristian Jarry and some other guys were called up. Pretty sure even the ROOT Sports broadcast crew was mailing it in as a meaningless game, which truly says a lot.

All you need to know right now is this:

Jam levels should increase as the week goes on. Just stare at this face until Wednesday…

You’ll be ready.

Jesse has the series preview coming soon.

