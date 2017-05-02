Earlier today, some troll blog posted an article from October of last year stating that Crosby was concussed…
Stay classy, jerks.
Anyways, turns out we kind of broke the news. About a hour or so later, Mike Sullivan dropped the hammer…
People are pissed at Matt Niskanen, and rightfully so. And this time it’s not because the best season of his mediocre career came right before he was due for a new contract.
No, it’s because Niskanen is a lowkey piece of shit player, whose best attributes include getting away with dirty plays when nobody is looking and reciting premeditated explanations to the media.
Even though a small part of us wants to see Tom Sestito drive his truck onto the ice in Game 4, we know the Pens would rather win on the scoreboard.
The Pens still own prime real estate inside the Caps’ heads, as evidenced by the way they came back from 2-0 in the closing minutes of Game 3. And honestly, sending the Caps home sans Crosby and Letang seems like the perfect way for all of this to end. We’ll see what happens, but we can still dream…