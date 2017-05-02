Earlier today, some troll blog posted an article from October of last year stating that Crosby was concussed…

Stay classy, jerks.

Anyways, turns out we kind of broke the news. About a hour or so later, Mike Sullivan dropped the hammer…

Coach Sullivan: "Sid has been diagnosed with a concussion. He will be out for tomorrow's game. We will evaluate him from there." pic.twitter.com/9Gwph8UDPb — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 2, 2017

Sullivan on Crosby's mindset: "He's very upbeat and positive. We're very optimistic and hopeful we'll have him back in a timely fashion." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 2, 2017

People are pissed at Matt Niskanen, and rightfully so. And this time it’s not because the best season of his mediocre career came right before he was due for a new contract.

No, it’s because Niskanen is a lowkey piece of shit player, whose best attributes include getting away with dirty plays when nobody is looking and reciting premeditated explanations to the media.

Niskanen's post game interview was scripted by the Caps PR team. Yes, they tell u what to say to the media after something like this — Tyler Kennedy (@Kennedy4848) May 2, 2017

Even though a small part of us wants to see Tom Sestito drive his truck onto the ice in Game 4, we know the Pens would rather win on the scoreboard.

Coach Sullivan: "Our team always responds the right way. We've got character guys – people we know we can win with." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 2, 2017

The Pens still own prime real estate inside the Caps’ heads, as evidenced by the way they came back from 2-0 in the closing minutes of Game 3. And honestly, sending the Caps home sans Crosby and Letang seems like the perfect way for all of this to end. We’ll see what happens, but we can still dream…