Do you hear that?

Sullivan: Crosby passed his baseline test yesterday — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 6, 2017

Something’s coming…

Sullivan: Crosby missing morning skate is part of his normal game-day routine — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 6, 2017

It’s getting closer…

Sullivan: Crosby will be a game-time decision — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 6, 2017

We’re not news breaking reporters here so we won’t speculate. But if Crosby passed all his tests and apparently feels good, that GTD next to his name doesn’t stand for game-time decision, it means grab your titties and dicks because *we think* the best player in the game is back.