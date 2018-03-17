Watching Sid do this drill is nuts: pic.twitter.com/EeqVqDOySj — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) March 17, 2018

Member when dan bylsma said he wasn’t skilled???? https://t.co/1KWXuO6li6 — habitual linestepper (@G_Off817) March 17, 2018

ESPN – “Sid is not the best hockey player in the world, skill-wise. He has an unbelievable ability to take a situation, analyze it, work on it in a very small sample size and improve drastically. So if he sees a play on TV the night before, and he’s like, ‘we should do this,’ he’ll go and practice it 10 times and he’s got it,” said Bylsma on the ESPN On Ice podcast this week.

Lololololololololol. Chalk up another L for ol’ Foot In Mouth Disco Dan Head Ass.

