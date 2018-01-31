When you go for a skate during bye week and Sidney Crosby shows up… Unreal. 📷 cred, guillaumeouimet on Instagram: “Feeling blessed to have the chance to skate with Sidney Crosby. Once in a lifetime experience.” pic.twitter.com/nMD4UxUGQA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2018

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – Guillaume Ouimet was minding his own business at an outdoor rink in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, on the morning of Jan. 9 when he had an unexpected visitor.

Ouimet told La Presse that Sidney Crosby parked his jeep and joined the 19-year-old junior player on the ice for more than an hour. The two skated through some drills, with Crosby using his girlfriend’s boots as cones.

The Penguins captain was apparently spending part of his team’s off week in the Canadian resort town, and the meeting made an impact on Ouimet.

“I was struck by his humility,” Ouimet said to La Presse. “He spoke to me as if we had known each other forever.”

Crosby posed for some pictures and also took a few minutes to stop in the indoor arena, where Ouimet plays for the local junior team.

“He sat on a bench in the locker room without saying anything for a few minutes,” Ouimet said. “His girlfriend told me he was nostalgic. You saw that a lot of memories jostled in his mind. It was impressive. “

Crosby played two seasons for Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Ouimet said some of his friends didn’t believe him when he told them the story, but he received pictures of the encounter a couple of days later.

Talk about a morning workout paying off.

When the doofuses of the hockey world like Larry Brooks write in December every year about how sad it is to witness the decline of Sidney Crosby, they probably see something like this and immediately projectile vomit all over their keyboards.

Just absolutely ruins their whole goddamn day (not to mention the rest of their winter/spring).

While most other hockey players are probably enjoying their “bye week” on a nice sunny beach with a stiff margarita in hand (with salt on the rim, of course), guys like Sidney Crosby are waking up at the ass crack of dawn to go out and skate in 10 degree weather (Trust me. I googled the weather like a pro.) on random outdoor rinks in Quebec with normal, every day people. Simply incredible, folks.

Yet people still wonder why year in and year out Sidney Crosby continues to dominate the NHL. When you have extraordinary talent with an unbelievable work ethic to match it, well, then you’re probably gonna be pretty fucking good at whatever it is you’re doing. That’s Sidney Crosby with hockey.

Don’t look now, but the Art Ross Trophy is very much in sight for Sid (as well as two other Penguins).

You probably would’ve scoffed at me a month ago if I typed that sentence. Then again, none of those three guys give even the slightest shit whether or not they win the scoring title because it’s all about Stanley Cups and championship parades in Pittsburgh.

#Pray4Larry

P.S. – Shoutout to Sid’s girlfriend for being the real MVP by lending her boots so our lord and savior could do a few good ol’ fashioned cone drills. Everyone needs a woman (or man) in their lives like that.

