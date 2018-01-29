Today, January 29, 2018 marks the end of an era; the end of magnificently decorated and overwhelmingly long NHL career for one of the best to ever play the game of ice hockey.

After what can only be described as a tumultuous 2017-18 season in Calgary, the Flames and ol’ Double J mutually parted ways today after Jagr cleared waivers, likely marking the end of his time in the NHL.

Jaromir Jagr (CGY) clears waivers. Expectation is his NHL contract for balance of season will be assigned to Kladno in CZE. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 29, 2018

If you’re like me, you grew up on Jaromir Jagr. You may barely remember the 1990 draft, but you certainly remember the impact the 5th overall pick had on this franchise and hockey community as a whole over the next 11 years. Two Cups, 5 Art Ross Trophies, 1 Hart Trophy, an Olympic gold medal, 1921 points in total, an NHL career that lasted longer than some of you reading this have been alive….and 1 brand of peanut butter.

Few, if any, could do what this guy could do to opponents. The speed. The power. The hands. The skill. So incredibly deadly.

There are only so many words you can try to put into a cohesive thought about him, but there can and will only be one Jaromir Jagr. He will forever have a place in this franchise’s lore.

Thanks for the memories, 68. We’ll see you when they hang that sweater from the PPG rafters.