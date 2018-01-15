As waiver wire activity was announced today there was something a little interesting on the wire:

Waivers: PAUL MARTIN

S.J. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 15, 2018

San Jose, who currently sits on the outside looking in at the playoffs just two years removed from their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final, waived Paul Martin.

Now this will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the NHL as Martin is still clearly an NHL defender so tomorrow’s waiver wire announcement will be, aptly named, The Paul Martin Powerball.

But before Penguins fans get all excited let’s all remember – Paul Martin’s cap hit is nearly 5 million (4.85) for the next two years and he’s 36. This is why he didn’t stay in Pittsburgh – because they just offered him a lot of money in San Jose. But surely, someone should be interested? But either way, it will be fun to enjoy one more Paul Martin Powerball.