People have all different kinds of opinions on when summer officially begins. For some, it’s Memorial Day. For nerds, it’s summer solstice. But for me, well, summer doesn’t officially begin until I lay my eyes upon some good old fashioned Geno deep sea fishing pics.

And boy do I have good news for you folks out there that share the same dipshit viewpoint as me. Summer 2017 is here!

A post shared by E.Malkin71Geno (@e.malkin71geno) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

BOOM. Just like that. The world’s best Russian athlete (sorry Putin) has commenced the second best season of the year (everyone knows fall’s number one, don’t @ me). Such a nice guy, he is.

Here are the rest of the pics for those of you that don’t know how a slideshow works:

If I’m being totally honest, this year’s installment isn’t as great as years past (namely 2012’s), but I still fuck with it. Geno pulled through again, and that’s all that really matters. And heck, he even got Sarge involved this year, too!

So it’s time to get out there folks. Bust out the cornhole, crack open a cold one, and enjoy yourselves for the next three months. Because summer’s here, and the living’s easy (unless you’re a blogger, #NoDaysOff).

P.S. – Mrs. G looks like she’s having a nice start to her summer as well.

vacation A post shared by Anna Kasterova (@anna_kasterova) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

аквариум A post shared by Anna Kasterova (@anna_kasterova) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

на дорожку A post shared by Anna Kasterova (@anna_kasterova) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

