Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
This Goal Is Just Another Friendly Reminder That Sidney Crosby Is The Greatest Hockey Player On The Planet
Posted by on October 17, 2017

Instead of me tripping and falling directly on my face trying to explain how insane of a goal this was, I think Jesse summed it up perfectly in under 140 characters.

Not bad!

Is there anyone else in the NHL that makes that play? Maybe Connor McDavid?

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, Sidney Crosby never ceases to amaze. A goal so nice it’s almost as if the King never saw it coming.

Screen Shot 2017-10-17 at 10.35.43 PM.png

Stay tuned for the full recap blog in the morning. (Spoiler alert: the Penguins pulled this one out of their asses tonight.)

Follow me on twitter: @PeepsBurgh

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s