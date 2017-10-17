That Crosby guy is pretty good at hockey, eh? pic.twitter.com/drLRT3YHKX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 18, 2017

Instead of me tripping and falling directly on my face trying to explain how insane of a goal this was, I think Jesse summed it up perfectly in under 140 characters.

Crosby WAITS for Shattenkirk to touch it, waiving off a hand pass, and no-looks the puck into the net with the goalie pulled. pic.twitter.com/t8z7id9XFS — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) October 18, 2017

Not bad!

Is there anyone else in the NHL that makes that play? Maybe Connor McDavid?

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, Sidney Crosby never ceases to amaze. A goal so nice it’s almost as if the King never saw it coming.

Stay tuned for the full recap blog in the morning.

