Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
Tommy Kuhnhackl Had One Of The Best Assists You’ll See All Year And The Penguins Are Going To 3-Peat
Posted by on January 30, 2018

Yep, that’s right. You read that correctly. You heard it here second. The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to 3-peat. And god damn, is it going to be beautiful. Rich was the first to declare it last week, and tonight it’s my turn. I’m not saying this because I’m a cocky asshole Pens fan (which I may or may not sort of be a cocky asshole Pens fan), I’m saying this because when you have depth guys on your 4th line making plays like this, well, that’s how you win Stanley Cups (and of course a bunch of other shit).

So beautiful it’s as if it wasn’t Tommy Kuhnhackl.

And just like that, the Pens have won 8 out of their last 10 games and now find themselves four points back of the 1st place Caps in the Metro.

Screen Shot 2018-01-30 at 10.06.56 PM.png

And guess who comes into town Friday?

alex-ovechkin-tooth.jpg

Buckle up, bitches (sorry to offend). It’s go time!

d44ec1622d4d0a25cf19658bceb35a70.jpg

Go Pens.

P.S. – Make sure to catch Jeff with a G’s (@G_Off817) full recap in the am.

@PeepsBurgh

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s