Yep, that’s right. You read that correctly. You heard it here second. The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to 3-peat. And god damn, is it going to be beautiful. Rich was the first to declare it last week, and tonight it’s my turn. I’m not saying this because I’m a cocky asshole Pens fan (which I may or may not sort of be a cocky asshole Pens fan), I’m saying this because when you have depth guys on your 4th line making plays like this, well, that’s how you win Stanley Cups (and of course a bunch of other shit).

So beautiful it’s as if it wasn’t Tommy Kuhnhackl.

And just like that, the Pens have won 8 out of their last 10 games and now find themselves four points back of the 1st place Caps in the Metro.

And guess who comes into town Friday?

Buckle up, bitches (sorry to offend). It’s go time!

Go Pens.

P.S. – Make sure to catch Jeff with a G’s (@G_Off817) full recap in the am.

