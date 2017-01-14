I’d like to preface this by stating what I believe a “prospect” is. In my opinion, a prospect is someone who retains official rookie status at the NHL level, and does not currently hold a permanent spot on the NHL roster. Thus, Matt Murray and Carter Rowney are excluded.

I won’t put these five in any specific order, but I definitely think these are the top five. I’m sure most will agree, but if you disagree, I’d more than love to hear who you think I left out!

Also, I know 4 is a somewhat…weird number for a list like this, but these four are the ones that really stand out amongst the rest, in my opinion.

Now, let’s get underway.

Jake Guentzel — LW/C

Duh.

Let’s just look at this season, alone.

At the NHL level, in 5 games, Guentzel has 3 goals an an assist for 4 points. In the extremely limited sample size we were given, in 5v5 situations his CF% was a crisp 55.12 and his xGF60 was 2.94 (per Corsica.) Pretty good for a rookie.

But, the aforementioned sample size is extremely small. So, let’s look at a larger sample size, and where Jake Guentzel is currently playing (which I disagree with, but alas): the AHL. Ready for these numbers? Because they’re stupid.

Per The AHL’s official website, Jake Guentzel currently has over a 32 game span: 20 goals (three unassisted and only one an empty netter), which leads the AHL, and he was the first player in the AHL to reach the 20 goal mark; 20 assists, which is 3rd among rookies in the AHL; 40 points, which is 2nd in the AHL, and leads rookies in the AHL; a +/- rating of +20, which is 2nd in the AHL, and leads rookies in the AHL; a points-per-game of 1.25, which, among players with 25+ games played, leads rookies in the AHL, and is 2nd in the AHL.

Something else interesting to consider:

Jake Guentzel (PIT) leads the AHL in my WAR this year followed by Sundqvist (PIT), Boyd (WAS), Tynan (CBJ) and Coleman (NJD) — Matt (@MattPfefferHky) January 13, 2017

According to Matt’s site, Guentzel’s WAR (wins-above-replacement) is a league leading 3.22.

That’s just this season. In 2013 — the year the Pens drafted him in the 3rd round (if you can believe that), Guentzel made it onto the USHL’s All-Star Rookie team, 2nd All-Star team, and was named rookie of the year with his performance of 29 goals and 73 points over a 60 game span, on the Sioux City Muskateers. The next year, in his freshman season with the University of Nebraska Omaha, Guentzel scored 7 goals and 34 points over a 37 game span, which helped him make the 2014 NCHC All-Rookie Team (which included the likes of Charlie Lindgren and Jaccob Slavin).

Oh, and he was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic...along with somebody else.

This season, Guentzel played his oh-so limited NHL time on the wing of Evgeni Malkin, and as previously stated, had considerable success there. It’s only a matter of time before he becomes a staple in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup — the amount of talent this kid has makes it a matter of “when,” not a matter of “if.” The great thing about Guentzel is that he’s a natural center, but has had all of this AHL success on the left wing. Having a player who has an immeasurable amount of talent, and can play more than one position, is something many teams can only wish to have. The Penguins seem to have that in Jake Guentzel.

For some visual proof, here’s a Guentzel feed to Oskar Sundqvist that is Crosby-levels of “how did he see him???”

Tristan Jarry — G

I often go on about how blessed the Pittsburgh Penguins organization is in terms of goaltending talent: Marc-André Fleury, Matthew Murray, Sean Maguire, Casey DeSmith, recently drafted Filip Gustavsson…and the starter of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins — Tristan Jarry — is no different.

Drafted in the 2nd round in 2014 by the Pens, Jarry is currently the starter for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, with Casey DeSmith backing him up. This season, over a 22 game span: he has a goals against average of 2.08, which ranks 5th in the league; 16 wins, which is tied for 1st in the league; a save percentage of .925, which ranks 8th in the league.

Jarry has been extremely reliable for the Penguins, and shows no signs of slowing down. In the event of a trade (or expansion draft claim) that leaves the Pens without Matt Murray or Marc-André Fleury in the future, Tristan Jarry will likely have himself a spot on the NHL roster next year serving as a back-up (although his talent will likely land him a position as starter in the (not so) distant future.

His past accomplishments include a gold medal at the Canada Winter Games in 2011, the player of the game at the CHL Top Prospects Game in 2013, being named to the WHL First All-Star team in the 2013-14 season, and winning the Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2013-14 season. He’ll be looking to bring the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins their first ever Calder Cup this year, his second try as starter of the club.

Oh, that other person that was named to the AHL All-Star Classic along with Jake Guentzel? Yup. Tristan Jarry.

Daniel Sprong — RW

His season was derailed by a shoulder injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from coming back and getting back on track. In his first game back with the Charlottetown Islanders, Sprong already notched an assist. In 4 games so far this year, Sprong is averaging a point per game with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Last year, however, was something to marvel at. In 33 games, Sprong scored 16 goals and 30 assists for 46 points, for 1.4 points per game in the regular season. During Charlottetown’s playoff bid, Sprong had 4 goals and 11 assists over a 12 game span, giving him a 1.25 points per game.

After Charlottetown’s playoff run ended, Sprong joined the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for theirs. Not looking any sorts of out of place, Sprong had 5 goals and 2 assists in 10 games. Once Charlottetown’s season ends this year, Sprong will once again be permitted to join the Penguins’ AHL club, per the CHL transfer agreement.

Sprong’s past accomplishments include being named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team in the 2013-14 season, and being able to play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 2015. The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Sprong in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft.

Under Mike Johnston, and a fourth line role, Sprong has 2 goals in 18 NHL games after he made the team out of training camp (the first player to do this, being drafted in the 2nd round or later, since Brandon Saad.) One can only imagine what he will be able to do under Mike Sullivan.

He’ll likely need to adjust his defensive game to fit in, but his creativity on the offensive side of the puck will likely be allowed to flourish much more than it did under Johnston.

In February of 2016, Pens player development coach Mark Recchi spoke about Daniel Sprong. Click here to listen to what he had to say.

Oskar Sundqvist — C

Many are deeming Sundqvist to be Matt Cullen’s future replacement on the fourth line, either in the event of an injury, or for his inevitable retirement next year (nothing confirmed, but one can make a healthy assumption to that fact.)

He fits the role, too. A big body, skillful on the penalty kill, and excels at making quick decisions, and those decisions are usually the correct decisions.

This season, over a 35 game span, Sundqvist currently has: 32 points, tying him for 14th in the AHL; 18 assists, tying him for 24th in the AHL; 14 goals, tying him for 12th in the AHL; a WAR of 3.02, 2nd in the AHL.

In a very limited 18 games in the NHL last year, Sundqvist scored 1 goal for 4 points.

The 2012 3rd rounder won a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2014 World Junior Championships, scoring 2 goals in 7 games.

Oh, and Sundqvist scored 4 goals for the WBS Pens this year, tying a club record for most goals in a single game. This was one of them:

Sundqvist AGAIN. His 4th of the game, 11th of the season. Ties @WBSPenguins franchise record for goals in one game. pic.twitter.com/ULYQLnwKpV — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) December 11, 2016

Did I leave someone out of the top 4 who you believe deserves to be included? Please, share your thoughts! I’d love to hear them.

Thanks for reading!