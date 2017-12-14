Last time we talked, the Pens came off convincing wins against Buffalo. Since, they’ve been anything but impressive, losing 3 of the last 4 games. In this week’s episode, we discuss what’s potentially ailing the team, and we frame the discussion around Jim Rutherford’s recent comments on possibly needing to make a trade to shake things up. We get into potential trade targets, talk about what would be worth/not worth dealing to improve the roster, and more.

We also dig into the upcoming road trip, which starts with a marquee matchup in Las Vegas. With that, we discuss the return of Matt Murray, and evaluate Tristan Jarry’s performance in Murray’s absence. All that, and more, coming your way!

