Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
Tristan Jarry, Ian Cole, Greg McKegg, & Justin Schultz
Posted by on December 7, 2017

Apparently it’s our personnel bonanza episode of the 2017-18 season, because this week there are a lot of roster ins and outs to discuss.

  • Ian Cole is back in the lineup, but what’s going on with the trade talk?
  • Tristan Jarry has been pretty damn good. Good enough to make you feel comfortable about him as a backup long term?
  • Greg McKegg was placed on waivers. Does this affect anything at all?
  • Justin Schultz is likely out with a knee injury… What does this say about the Penguins’ defensive depth?

All that, and more, coming your way!

Follow us on Twitter @SteelCityDan22 & @Chris_Gates.

And check out Pat and Leah’s latest episode, Don’t Call it a Comeback.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s