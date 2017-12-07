Posted byon
Apparently it’s our personnel bonanza episode of the 2017-18 season, because this week there are a lot of roster ins and outs to discuss.
- Ian Cole is back in the lineup, but what’s going on with the trade talk?
- Tristan Jarry has been pretty damn good. Good enough to make you feel comfortable about him as a backup long term?
- Greg McKegg was placed on waivers. Does this affect anything at all?
- Justin Schultz is likely out with a knee injury… What does this say about the Penguins’ defensive depth?
All that, and more, coming your way!
