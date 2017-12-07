Apparently it’s our personnel bonanza episode of the 2017-18 season, because this week there are a lot of roster ins and outs to discuss.

Ian Cole is back in the lineup, but what’s going on with the trade talk?

Tristan Jarry has been pretty damn good. Good enough to make you feel comfortable about him as a backup long term?

Greg McKegg was placed on waivers. Does this affect anything at all?

Justin Schultz is likely out with a knee injury… What does this say about the Penguins’ defensive depth?

All that, and more, coming your way!

