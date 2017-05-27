Everyone is love with the Predators right now. They’re the 16-seed that swept and embarrassed the Blackhawks, which is automatically going make you a favorite for a lot of people who watch hockey. They have PK Subban, whom everyone who isn’t racist and/or running the Montreal Canadiens appreciates as the type of character the game desperately needs more of. Also, Nashville is an awesome city. Bars for days.

But what’s really putting the Preds over the top right now with the hockey world is their fans. They’ve found that getting blackout drunk at hockey games while singing rehearsed chants and throwing fish onto the ice can be a great time. The Preds encourage it and, to be honest, it looks like the best time ever. I remember when I discovered hockey, too. And rooting for a team that has won four Stanley Cups has been a lot of fun. But hey, different strokes.

Nashville fans are not without their faults, however. This pump-up video the Preds and a few fans made may be the most embarrassing, cringe-worthy video a sports team has ever put on the internet:

@Pensblog I’m gonna need you guys to take a vintage pensblog run at this one… https://t.co/r5ntCYTCRe — Ryan M (@TheMeaser) May 26, 2017

