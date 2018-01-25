So the other day, Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James scored his 30,000th point in his illustrious NBA career. Now, for those of you who don’t follow basketball (which I’m assuming there are many considering this is a hockey blog), 30,000 points is a pretty BIG deal. I mean, there are only five other players in the history of the NBA who’ve achieved this milestone.

So you may be saying to yourself, “What the fuck does this have to do with the Penguins or this blog in general? I hate basketball!” Well, let me tell you, folks. Not only did LeBron achieve such a historic accomplishment on the court, he also set history on social media.

So what did LeBron do? Well, he became the first ever human being in the history of the world to congratulate himself on Instagram in first, second, and third person form PRIOR to reaching a milestone accomplishment. Incredible.

So back to why this relates to this Penguins. In case you haven’t been paying attention lately (I haven’t been either, sorry), our very own Sidney Crosby is about to embark on a tremendous milestone accomplishment himself. 400 goals. Wow.

And I know what you’re probably thinking. 400 goals is nice and all, Peep, but the 500 goal club is sort of the unofficial elite goal-scorers club you wanna be in. Well, here’s the thing – minus probably Alex Ovechkin (great regular season hockey player imo), not many other hockey players in this new generation of the NHL will likely attain the 500 goal club. That’s how much the game has changed. And here’s the other thing – if it wasn’t for Sidney Crosby missing over 100 career hockey games due to injury, there’s a really good chance he’d already have hit this achievement.

But all of that 500 goal club talk is neither here nor there. Sidney Crosby is about to score his 400th NHL goal, and that’s a MASSIVE accomplishment considering the circumstances.

So my question to you is simple: Will older Sidney Crosby congratulate younger Sidney Crosby prior to scoring his 400th goal tonight (I’m confident, folks) like LeBron did prior to scoring 30,000 points?

I don’t know for certain, but if he did, that would sure be Lunatic Level, indeed.

Go Pens.

@PeepsBurgh