This is my final look at the Monster Energy Series drivers. Next month will be a look at the Xfinity drivers.

34–Michael McDowell–Front Row Motorsports

Michael Finished 26th place in the points with one top 10. Love’s Travel Stops will be back to sponsor this driver. I expect no more than 2 top tens all season long and no better than 23rd place in the points.

37–Chris Buescher–JTG Motorsports

Had only 4 top tens to finish 25th place in the points. Scott Products along with a bunch of other companies is supposed to sponsor this car. I say he gets 3-5 top tens and finished 23-25th place in the points.

38–David Ragan–Front Row Motorsports

Shriners Hospital and 1000bulbs.com will sponsor this car along with other companies. David only had three top tens in 2017. I say he 3 top tens at best and no better than 25th place in the points.

41–Kurt Busch–Stewart Haas

Kurt had one win and 15 top tens to finish 14th place in the points. Haas Automation along with possible Monster Energy sponsorship as well. I say gets another win and 14-17 top tens to finish 12th to 16 place in the points.

42–Kyle Larson–Chip Gnassi

Credit One is supposed to be the main sponsor of the car this season. Kyle picked up 4 wins in 2017 with 20 top tens. I expect 3-5 wins and around 20 top tens to finish 5-8th place in the points.

43–Darrell Wallace Jr.–Richard Petty Motorsports

Darrel was in this car only part time last year. Click n’ Close is going to sponsor this car for a few races. I say Darrell will get around 5 top tens and finish 21-24th place in the standings.

47–A.J. Allmendinger–JTG Motorsports

Kroger and other companies will sponsor the car. A.J. finished 27th in the points with only 5 top tens. I say he gets a couple of top fives with no wins and finishes no better than 23rd place in the points.

48–Jimmie Johnson–Rick Hendrick

Jimmie had only 3 wins last season to finish 10th place in the points. Lowes is back as a sponsor for this car. I say he gets 3 more wins in 2018 and finishes 5-8th place in the points.

51–Ray Black Jr.–Rick Ware Racing

Keen’s Building is going to be a sponsor for this car. Ray did not have a Monster Energy Jr. start in 2017. I say gets one top ten at best and finishes no better than 25th place in the points.

62–Brendan Gaughan–Beard Motorsports

This car is part time at the restrictor plate races with South Point Hotel and Casino as a sponsor. I say he gets one top 20 in this car.

78–Martin Truex Jr.–Furniture Row Racing

Martin had 8 wins in 2017 on his way to the championship. Bass Pro Shops along with Auto-Owners insurance will sponsor this car. I say he gets 4-6 wins and at least 20 top tens in order to finish 2-4th place in the standings.

88–Alex Bowman–Rick Hendrick

This will be the first full season in the car for this driver. Nationwide-Insurance along with Axalta will sponsor this car. I say Alex gets 15-20 top tens and finishes 17-20th place in the points.

95–Kasey Kahne-Leavine Family Racing

Kasey Moves over to this car this season. Procore is a sponsor of this car for at least races. Kasey had one win in 2017 and will not get one in 2018. I see him with roughly 10 top tens and no better than 21st place in the points.

00–Derrkie Cope–Starcom Racing

This car is expected to go the full season with Starcom sponsorship. I see no top tens for this car and no better than 27th place in the standings.

7—Danica Patrick–premium Motorsports.

This car is only going to run Datyona with Godaddy as a sponsor. I say it misses some wrecks and finished 11-20th place in the points.