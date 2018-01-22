This is the first part of many and I will be done with the Monster Energy Series drivers by the end of the month. Sponsorship can change at any moment of the year.

1–Jamie McMurray–Chip Gnassi

Had 17 top tens with no wins to finish 12th place in the points. McDonald’s, Cessna, and Gear Wrech come back as sponsors. I say he gets 15-20 top tens and at best one win to finish 12-16th place in the points.

2–Brad Keselowski–Penske Racing

Had three wins and over 20 top tens to finish 4th place in the points. Discount Tire, Wurth, and more will sponsor this car. I say he gets 2-3 wins again this season with at least 2 top tens to finish 1-4rh place in the standings.

3–Austin Dillion–Richard Childress

Had only win in 2017 with 4 top tens to finish 11th place in the standings. DOW will be back to sponsor the team. I will say he gets another win in 2018 and 5-8 top tens in order to finish 8-11the place in the standings again.

4–Kevin Harvick–Stewart Haas Racing

Had 2 wins and 23 top top tens to finish third place in the points. Busch Beer and Jimmie Johns will sponsor this car again. I say he gets 3-4 wins in 2018 and finishes 2-4th the championship.

6–Trevor Bayne–Roush Fenway

Had only six top tens to finish 22nd place in the points. Advocare wiill be back to sponsor this car again. I say he gets 6-8 top tens with no wins to finish 17-20th place in the points.

9–Chase Elliott–Hendrick Motorsports

This car was the #24 car last season. NAPA will be back to sponsor this car that had 21 top tens with no wins to finish 5th place in the standings. I say he gets a wins and 20-25 top tens to finish 5-8th place in the standings.

10–Aric Almirola–Stewart Haas

This is new driver for the car. Smithfield will sponsor this car. This car had only 1 ten last season while Aric had 6 in a 29 race season. I say Aric gets no wins and 7-10 top tens to finish 20-22nd place in the standings.

11–Denny Hamlin–Joe Gibbs

Fed Ex will be back to sponsor this car. Denny had 2 wins and 22 top tens to finish sixth place in the standings. I say he gets a couple wins and 20-25 top tens to finish 5-8th place in the standings.

12–Ryan Blaney–Penske Racing

This is a new team in 2018. Ryan moves over from the #21 car. Menards is a sponsor for a bunch of races in this car. Ryan though did have one win and 14 top tens to finish 9th place in the standings. I say he one wins and 15-20 top tens to finish 12-16th place in the standings.

13–Ty Dillion–Germain Racing

Geico is coming back to sponsor this car. He finished 24th place with no top tens. I say he steals a top ten and still finishes 22-25th place in the points.