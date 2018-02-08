This is my final look at the Xfinity series drivers for 2018. Sponsorship is not known for a bunch of drivers.

38–Jeff Green–RSS Racing

Jeff last year had almost a full season in the Xfinity series with one measly top ten. This car could go a full season although I do not see it. Will be at Daytona for sure. Sponsorship is missing at the time of this post. I say they get one top ten at best.

39–Ryan Seig–RSS Racing

Ryan had only one top five all season last year in a full season of Xfinity series racing. I say this car goes the full season. Sponsorship at the time of this post is not known. I see the car only getting on top ten all season long and finish 15-20th place in the points.

40–Chad Finchum–Motorsports Business Management

Had only a partial Xfinity schedule in 2017 with no top tens. Could run the full season in different cars and will certainly be at the Daytona 500. Sponsorship is not known at this point of time. I see this driver not going the fill season and not getting a top ten at all.

42–Kyle Larson, John Hunter Nemechek, Jamie McMurray–Chip Gnassi

Fire Alarm Services is going to sponsor this car expected to go a full season. I see Kyle Larson getting at least one win in this car in the 5-7 races he will run this season. Jamie McMurray will get at least one top ten in the three races he will be in. I say John steels one win in his limited time in the car.

46–Josh Bilicki–JP Motorsports

Prevegen is going to be a sponsor for this car expected to go a full season. Josh had a partial Xfinity season in 2017. I do not think he will get a top ten this season.

51–Jeremy Clements–Jeremy Clements Racing

Jeremy could run a full season. Had one last year with 2 top tens. Sponsorship is not known at this point of time. I say he gets 3 top tens and finishes 15-20th place in the points.

52–David Starr–Jimmie Means Racing

David had only one top ten all last season. Sponsorship is not known at this point of time. I say he gets one top ten all season long and finishes no better than 20th place in the points.

55–Stephen Leicht–JP Motorsports

Is expected to go the full season with this driver. Had only a partial season last year with no top tens. Sponsorship is not known at this point of time. I say the car does not even get a top ten.

60–Ty Majeski, Austin Cindric, and Chase Brisco–Roush Fenway

This car is expected to go the full season with just those three drivers. Both Austin and Chase won a race in the Truck series last season. I think Ausin and Chase can both pull in at least 3 top tens each with no wins. Ty had only a few races in the Xfinity series. I think he will get at least a few top tens as well.

76–Spencer Boyd–SS Green Light Racing

Spencer only had a partial Xfinity schedule last year with no top tens. Grunt Style is the sponsor for the car. I see this car do no better than 20th place in the points with one top ten at best.

88–Dale Earnhardt Jr.–JR Motorsports.

Dale Will be in this car for a max of two races to finish off his contract duties. I do not think he will get a top ten in this car.

90–Brandon Brown–King Autosports

Brandon only has part time schedule last season and had no top tena. He is supposed to be in this car at least ten times in 2018. I see no top tens for him and at the time of this post no sponsorship news is available.

98–Kevin Harvick–Stewart Haas

Is expected to be in five races with Hunt Brothers Pizza and Fields as a sponsor. I say he wins one race in the car as a driver.